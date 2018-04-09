The Ruark Audio MRx is a smart speaker that adds some style to multi-room audio

Hoping to put some much-needed style into the smart speaker market, Ruark Audio has announced its new audio device - the great-looking Ruark Audio MRx.

It’s no secret that those looking for a wireless audio setup in their home are starting to veer towards speakers that actually look like they belong in the home and not on a shop floor, and this is the design Ruark has gone for.

The Ruark Audio MRx is the first multi-room wireless setup from the company famed for its radios. The speaker measures H180 × W300 × D180mm and is packed with audio goodness, including twin 75mm full-range neodymium drivers and a dual channel amplifier. This is the audio tech that was last seen in the company’s MR1 Mk2 range but Ruark has created a new cone and coil assembly for the MRx and add myriad wireless connectivity.

This includes Spotify Connect, Deezer, and Tidal - Amazon Music is set to launch a bit later, and it's using Bluetooth AptX to ensure sound quality.

Connect, phwoar

When it comes to other connectivity, there is a 3.5mm optical and analog port which is good news for those with turntables, or Google Chromecast Audio or the Amazon Echo Dot, and there’s an Ethernet and USB slot, too. Unfortunately, the likes of Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay aren’t supported so we reckon that aux port will be getting used.

Alongside the launch of the speaker is the appearance of the company’s Link app which will mean all your Ruark devices can play nicely with each other. But for those who like their controls a bit more malleable, there's a lovely knob on the front of the device for you to use.

The Ruark Audio MRx is out on May. You can choose from walnut veneer or a soft grey lacquer finish and it costs £399.

We have high hopes for the MRx, given its bedfellow the Ruark Audio R2 Mk3 currently resides in our best speaker list.