The best AMD Ryzen deals in March 2017: cheap Ryzen processors, motherboards and bundles

After years of the processor market being dominated by Intel, AMD is back in the game with the launch of its new Ryzen range of processors. It's also proved to be very popular, with many stores going out of stock - but there are still retailers out there with Ryzen CPUs in stock.

To find out just how good these new AMD Ryzen processors are, make sure you check out our AMD Ryzen 7 1800X review.

If you’re excited about upgrading your machine, then you’ve come to the right place, as we’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals for Ryzen processors, and now that Ryzen 7 CPUs have officially launched, we should start seeing an influx of tempting deals.

Of course, with a new CPU comes new motherboards as well, so we’ll also feature the best deals on Ryzen-compatible AM4 motherboards to help you build your new (or upgraded) PC, as well as Ryzen CPU and motherbaord bundles, and pre-built Ryzen PCs.

AMD has designed its Ryzen CPUs to bring powerful 8 core performance for an affordable price – compared to Intel’s relatively pricey chips, so read on to find the very best prices.

The best AMD Ryzen deals in March 2017

AMD Ryzen 7 1700 8 Core AM4 Desktop Processor with Wraith Spire 95W Cooler: Save a few quid off the AMD Ryzen 7 1700 processor by getting this deal, which includes the Wraith Spire cooler as well. There's no free delivery, but if you order it with something else, you'll still save a bit of money. Just £314.97 from Laptops Direct

AMD Ryzen 7 1700 65W 8 Core 3.7 GHz: This 8-core processor comes with a base clock of 3.0GHz and a turbo clock of 3.7 GHz, as well as an unclocked multiplier for manual overlocking. Only £319.99 from Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 1700 65W 8-Core 3.7 GHz: Overclockers UK are also offering the Ryzen 7 1700 CPU for pre-order. It also comes with an AMD Wraith Spire CPU cooler with red LEDs. Only £319.99 from Overclockers.co.uk

AMD Ryzen 7 1700X 95W 8-Core 3.8 GHz: This ‘X’ version of the Ryzen 7 1700X comes with automatic XFR overclocking, which based on the CPU cooler you use, will automatically overclock the CPU so that you get the maximum performance out of it. This CPU is sold without a cooler, so you’ll need to make sure you buy one separately. Only £389.99 from Overclockers.co.uk

AMD Ryzen 7 1700X 95W 8-Core 3.8 GHz: Every little helps, so if you buy the AMD Ryzen 7 1700X processor from Laptops Direct, then this deal will save you a few pounds. Only £379.97 from Laptops Direct

AMD Ryzen 7 Eight Core 1800X 95W 4.00GHz: AMD’s flagship Ryzen CPU, the 1800X is an absolute beast, and has already broken overclocking world records. Best of all, the price is still pretty reasonable considering the pure power you are getting here. Save £10 and get it for £488.99 from Overclockers.co.uk

The best AMD Ryzen AM4 motherboard deals in March 2017

MSI X370 Xpower Gaming Titanium AMD X370 (Socket AM4) DDR4 ATX Motherboard: If you’re building a PC for gaming, then this Ryzen-compatible motherboard is a great choice, supporting multiple GPUs, DDR4 RAM and loads more – plus some funky ‘Mystic Light’ effects. Only £298.99 from Scan

ASRock X370 Gaming K4 AMD X370 (Socket AM4) DDR4 ATX Motherboard: This is another great gaming motherboard for Ryzen builds, allowing you to add multiple graphics cards, watercooling and more, while overclocking your Ryzen CPU. The price is pretty great as well. Only £150.49 from Overclockers.co.uk

Gigabyte GA-AB350M-Gaming 3 ATX Motherboard: This feature-packed motherboard is designed for Ryzen owners who love playing games, and can be pre-ordered now from Amazon for under £100. Only £91.99 from Amazon.co.uk

MSI B350M Gaming Pro AMD B350 (Socket AM4) DDR4 Micro ATX Motherboard: This is probably the cheapest AM4 motherboard for Ryzen processors you can buy at the moment. That doesn’t mean it lacks features though, supporting up to 64GB DDR4 RAM in two slots and six USB 3.1 ports. Just £79.99 from Overclockers.co.uk

The best AMD Ryzen processor and motherboard bundle deals in March 2017

Asus ROG Crosshair VI Hero - AMD Ryzen 7 1700X CPU and motherboard bundle: You can save some money by buying CPU and motherboard bundles. For example, this deal sees you saving £20 compared to the price of the CPU and motherboard if bought separately. You get the fantastic AMD Ryzen 7 1700X CPU and the ROG Crosshair VI Hero motherboard – perfect for gamers. Just £619.93 from Overclockers.co.uk

Asus Prime X370-Pro - AMD Ryzen 7 1700 CPU and motherboard bundle: This is another great bundle that saves you £12, and comes with the AMD Ryzen 7 1700 CPU and Asus PRIME X370-PRO feature-packed motherboard. Only £462.98 from Overclockers.co.uk

The best AMD Ryzen PC deals in March 2017

Titan Vulture Overclocked Pro Gaming PC - AMD Ryzen X1700 @ 4.0GHz: This pre-build gaming PC comes with the Ryzen 1700X CPU, overclocked to 4GHz, a Sapphire Radeon RX 470 Nitro+ OC 8192MB GDDR5 graphics card, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, Windows 10 and much more. Save £38.95 with this deal – now £1,634.89 from Overclockers.co.uk

Titan Katana Overclocked Gaming PC - AMD Ryzen 1700 @ 3.8GHz: This gaming PC is slightly easier on the wallet. You get the AMD Ryzen 1700 processor, Zotac GTX 1050 Mini graphics card, 1TB of storage, a 128GB SSD and 8GB of DDR4 RAM. You can configure this PC to add or subtract components to design the perfect rig for your needs – £1024.90 from Overclockers.co.uk