Sky reportedly planning overhaul with cloud recording and multi-device access

BSkyB is planning to revamp its subscription offering in order to counter the threat from internet connected platforms.

According to a report in the Telegraph, the initiative entitled Project Ethan, will see the company introduce cloud-based Sky+ recordings, rather than relying on local hard drives to store programmes.

The cloud service, which would keep recordings in a central data centre, would enable users to access their saved programmes on any device, the report claims.

Project Ethan would also see subscribers able to pause live and on-demand content and pick up where they left off on other devices like smartphones, tablets, laptops and connected TV platforms.

According to the report, Sky would be ready to roll out the new technology within two years.

Ultra HD plans

The Telegraph also says Sky is progressing quickly with its plans to introduce ultra HD content. The report says the firm is working on a new set-top box for a future 4K subscription package.

Interestingly, Andrew Olson, BSkyB's director of product development and the man leading the Project Ethan initiative, recently led joined the board of ViXS a Canadian company building chips for use in 4K set-top boxes.

Sky's reported shake up comes as the likes of Amazon, Apple and Netflix continue to pose threats to the traditional subscription televisions model.

Amazon's Fire TV solution promises to be a real contender when it eventually arrives on UK soil, while it is rumoured that Apple has big plans for a revamped, content-heavy Apple TV set top box.