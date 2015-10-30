Sky is teasing the next big evolution of TV - what could it be?

TV giant Sky has teased us with a video hinting at the next big evolution of its service, with a reveal set to take place on November 18.

"It's time to set your TV free", the tagline reads, with a video that ticks through the years, starting in 1929 - perhaps a reference to the year that 30-line television transmissions began being broadcast - and ending with the words 'Set your TV free'.

So, what's Sky got up its sleeve? It seems to be hinting towards taking TV out of the living room, but Sky Go already lets us watch Sky's programming on the move. Still, an announcement regarding portability seems a good bet.

Techradar put out its feelers to get some more information, and our industry source suggested that internally Sky is "seeing this as the most significant product launch for many years," which sounds quite exciting.

"It's a product that will sit alongside Sky+ and Now TV rather than replace them. It's a whole new viewing experience," our source added.

Whatever it might be, there's just a little over two weeks until we find out. Start placing your bets and keep an eye on twitter for the #setTVfree or the Set TV Free website.