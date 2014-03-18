Brand new Sky EPG rollout starts today

The new Sky EPG has begun to roll out to customers, bringing a big new focus on search, catch-up and video on demand.

Described as Sky's 'iOS 7 moment', the new electronic programme guide's look and feel will also be replicated across devices through the popular apps.

Quickly finding the things you want to watch is at the heart of the new EPG, with Sky's new home page containing a search bar and quick access to the wealth of on demand and catch-up television and movies available.

The new icons on that page include the familiar TV guide, planner, Catch Up TV, TV Boxsets, New Series, Best of On Demand, Sky Movies on Demand, Sky Store and search.

The roll out will be concluded by the end of May for compatible Sky+ HD boxes.

Update: Sky has also confirmed that it will be selling films alongside rentals through its Sky Store in the coming weeks.