BBC inks iPlayer deal with Nintendo

Watch BBC TV programmes via the iPlayer on your Nintendo Wii... via your TV!

Your Nintendo Wii just became loads more useful, with the BBC announcing a deal with Nintendo to bring its iPlayer video service to the Nintendo Wii, via the console’s Opera browser.

The BBC’s video download and streaming service has launched on Wii, and Nintendo assures us that the service will be improved and streamlined following user’s initial responses and comments.

Exciting milestones

Erik Huggers, the BBC’s Group Controller for Future Media and Technology, said in his keynote speech at the annual MipTV-Milia conference in Cannes that:

"Working with Nintendo marks another exciting milestone for BBC iPlayer. It underlines our commitment to reaching new audiences by making BBC iPlayer available on as many platforms as possible.

iPlayer soon available on TV

Huggers added: "The BBC’s catch-up TV service can now be accessed on an increasing number of different platforms – from the web and portable devices to gaming consoles. It will shortly be available on TV."

David Yarnton, general manager, Nintendo UK, commented on the iPlayer on Wii service: "This exciting alliance with the BBC is yet another way in which Nintendo is looking to broaden the market for its products by offering compelling and relevant content to families.

"BBC iPlayer on Wii will offer Wii owners another reason to turn their console on everyday and adds to the already established non gaming content on Wii that includes news and weather channels and an internet browser."

You can check out the BBC iPlayer via the Internet Channel on your Wii’s main menu. If you don’t already have the Opera browser for Wii, then it’s now more than worth investing in for a mere 500 Wii Points (£3.50).