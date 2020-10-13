Stranger Things fan? This special edition Polaroid instant camera is now 25% off

If you're a fan of the Netflix smash Stranger Things, a new tailor-made Prime Day deal has just landed for you in Amazon's big sales event – a 25% discount on the excellent special edition version of Polaroid's OneStep 2 instant camera.

The retro sci-fi horror show is packed with gloriously nostalgic touches, and Polaroid's instant camera is no different – this OneStep 2 comes painted in the shows signature red-and-blue colours, and even has its logos and text printed upside down in a nod to the show's alternate dimension.

The 25% discount for Prime Day brings the price of the OneStep 2 Stranger Things Edition down to a hugely tempting £89.99, putting it firmly in Christmas gift territory for anyone with a Stranger Things fan in their life. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

Polaroid OneStep 2 Stranger Things Edition: £109 £89.99 at Amazon

Know a big fan of the Netflix smash Stranger Things? This special edition of Polaroid's instant camera could be the perfect gift, particularly as it's 25% off for Prime Day. One of the more fun instant cameras around, the OneStep 2 is compatible with Polaroid's classic i-Type film, which is even available in a special Stranger Things edition. In a knowing nod the TV show's alternate dimensions, the camera's branding is even upside down.View Deal

The OneStep 2 comes with handy features like a self-timer function and a USB-rechargeable 1,100mAh battery that should last an impressive 60 days.

It's also compatible with Polaroid's i-Type film, which also has a special Stranger Things edition pack that exposes your snaps onto unique designs that are inspired by the TV show.

