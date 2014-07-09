Windows 7 makes appearance in Microsoft end-of-support list

Microsoft has issued a list of products that will reach end of support in the second half of 2014 and in the two weeks of January 2015 as part of its routine support lifecycle product database.

The most important product included on the list is Windows 7. Mainstream support for its 10 flavours will end on January 13 2015 at which date it will transition to Extended Support (which will end in 2020) and will include security updates and paid hotfix support.

While this is not as business-critical as the Windows XP deadline in April, it is likely to get companies starting to plan their next upgrade cycle either around Windows 8.1 (or any subsequent minor upgrades) or Windows 9.

Other notable products on that list include Windows Server 2008, Windows Phone 7.8, Windows Storage Server 2008, Exchange Server 2010 and Dynamics.

As for the list of products hitting End of Support, these include a number of niche software package such as Host Integration Server 2004, Internet Security and Acceleration Server 2004, Systems Management Server 2003, Virtual Server 2005, Visual FoxPro 9.0 and Windows CE 5.0.