Microsoft brings more online tweaks to Office 365

Microsoft's Office 365 team has released details regarding improvements made to the user experience journey online.

Users who choose to use Office 365 online will have quicker access to notifications via a persistent notification bell icon – although turning them off would be nice. New users will find the updated help pane as well as the What's New feature introduction helpful.

Microsoft also completed the integration of Skype for Business, formerly known as Lync, with "contextual and immersive" settings being rolled out.

More partners jump onboard

The updates come as Microsoft prepares for the end-of-July launch of Windows 10 which with the current iteration coming with Office Preview which is closely tied to OneDrive and its Office Online service.

A number of partners (Salesforce, SAP, Uber, Do and Smartsheet) have also brought add-ins and extensibility solutions to Office 365, allowing close interaction between these third parties and Microsoft's business applications.

The news comes one week after Microsoft confirmed that users on the Enterprise E3 and E4 packages would get auto-expanding, highly scalable archives for their emails, in other words, quasi-unlimited email inboxes on demand.

