Sky's Android apps make triumphant return to Google Play following hack

Sky has announced that its suite of Android apps have been restored to the Google Play store, following last weekend's hacking incident at the hands of the Syrian Electronic Army.

The company had temporarily removed the likes of Sky Go, Sky+, Sky Wi-Fi and Sky Movies when the Google Play pages were compromised, with logos and app descriptions replaced.

The broadcaster's Twitter support account was also taken over, with tweets sent out advising users to uninstall the apps until further notice. Later that day Sky itself issued a statement, telling users not to do so.

The company affirmed that the apps themselves had not been affected, but only the Google Play pages housing them.

Now the apps are back, with the @SkyHelpTeam Tweeting: "All our Android apps, which we removed from the Google Play last weekend, are now available to download!"

Who's next?

The hack was the latest in a series of attacks on the western media, believed to be perpetrated by the Syrian Electronic Army, a group sympathetic to the country's government.

The Financial Times, BBC, The Guardian and US-based network NPR also fell victim. Where will the group strike next?

Via SlashGear