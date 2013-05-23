BBC iPlayer for Android update brings support for 10-inch tablets

The BBC has issued a new version of its iPlayer app for Android, enabling it to support 10-inch tablets for the first time.

Owners of the Google Nexus 10, and other larger slates had previously been redirected to the BBC website when attempting to use the BBC's catch-up portal.

The update, which is available to download from the Google Play Store today, means all devices from 7-10-inches will now be able to access the full range of TV and radio services.

The company has also promised support for larger slates, like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 is also forthcoming.

Design tweaks

Auntie has also tweaked the design for phones and 7-inch tablets in the new version.

The app offers live TV and on-demand television over Wi-Fi and 3G and also features the new BBC Media Player to enable better playback on Android devices.

Via Pocket-Lint