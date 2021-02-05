Smart meter network passes 10 million milestone

On Monday 1 February, the 10 millionth smart meter was connected to the national secure network, according to data from The Data Communications Company (DCC). The milestone was achieved in Doddington, Cambridgeshire, when E.ON Energy fitted an electricity smart meter at 10:47am. Over the past year, Britain’s smart meter network has expanded rapidly. In fact, since the start of 2020, it has tripled in size.

At present, the 10 million smart meters that are connected to the network are responsible for preventing the release of up to 275,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions every year. This is the same emissions as 95,000 households, or a city roughly the size of Chester.

Save money on your energy bills: switch supplier now

Should I get a smart meter?

By getting a smart meter installed in your home, you can save money. This is because the device will show you exactly how much gas and electricity you’re using in real-time. This makes it much easier to see how actions like over-filling the kettle are costing you.

As a result, studies show that getting a smart meter installed can save you a considerable sum. While some government research shows that the average household with a smart meter in Britain will reduce its energy usage by 2%, other studies show that engaged users can save up to 20%.

In addition to this, information about your energy use is sent directly to your energy supplier. This means that all of your bills will be accurate and there’s no need for your supplier to estimate your use. It also means that there’s no need for engineers to visit your home and read your meter.

If you don’t currently have a smart meter installed but you would like one, then you should contact your energy supplier directly and ask them for one. Alternatively, you can run an online energy comparison and switch to a new supplier who will fit one for you when you choose one of their tariffs. As a bonus, you can switch to the best energy deal in the process and save some money on your energy bills.

All of the best energy suppliers in the country offer smart meters for their customers, so you should have no problem finding a suitable provider.

Smart meters drive UK’s net zero mission

Over the coming years, the meters will not only help save people money, but they will also enable a responsive, smart energy grid that will help Britain make the best possible use of renewable energy sources.

Energy efficiency and smart meters will both be vital if we want to achieve the national net zero target by 2050. According to Smart Energy GB and the Energy Saving Trust, if every household took action on energy efficiency now, we could achieve 11% of the UK’s 2050 carbon target.

In addition, flattening peak demand will also be important because it’s estimated that energy usage will double by 2050. As a result, the DCC’s smart meter network will be key to ensuring that the grid does not become overburdened as more homes opt for electric vehicles and electric heating.