Sky Q Netflix app gets HDR support for dazzling The Witcher marathons

It's taken some time since Netflix launched on Sky Q back in 2018, but from today the two companies are finally rolling out an update that will bring HDR support to the streaming service on the Sky Q box.

Bringing improved contrast, color range and blinding brightness to Netflix streams, it's been a staple of the premium Netflix experience for some time now, and has been sorely missed on the Sky set top box.

To switch on the update, you're going to have to make sure you've got a HDR-capable TV that can take the HLG HDR format, as well as a Sky Q box that is compatible with HDR source. To find out if your box is HDR compatible (and what to do if it isn't, read our piece on how to upgrade your Sky Q box for HDR. You'll also need an Ultra HD and HD subscription pack, which includes the Netflix Premium subscription that unlocks 4K HDR viewing.

The rollout should be complete by November.

More HDR content headed to Sky

As well as upping the amount of HDR content through the Netflix update, Sky's also increasing the HDR-ready content from its own studios and partners.

HDR versions of Code 404 and Patrick Melrose will land during October, while November will be a HDR nature-fest, with two new HDR Sky Nature shows, America’s Wild Border and A Bee’s Diary, hitting the service.

Finally, the Sky Cinema Original 2020 remake of The Secret Garden, complete with HDR visuals, is set to land on Sky Q boxes before the end of the year, with Sky promising a wider array of HDR film content before 2021 rolls in.