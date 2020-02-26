Skip the Galaxy S20 with this bargain 512GB storage Samsung S10 Plus deal

If you're a fan of Samsung, looking to upgrade your phone then you've likely admired and considered the new Samsung Galaxy S20 deals. Then, upon seeing the prices the new range carries, quickly turned and ran the other way (more metaphorically than literally).

If you're keen to get your hands on one of Samsung's high-end mobile phone deals but can't stomach the 2020 price tags, we've found an offer that might be better suited. It's a Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deal with a special twist.

It comes with no upfront costs and 75GB of data on the EE network. All you have to pay is £41 a month - one of the better prices available on this phone. And the twist? You're getting 512GB of storage here for the price of 128GB.

That makes this the best price we've seen...probably ever on the S10 Plus and the perfect alternative to Samsung's newer range. You can see this offer in full down below.

Don't see anything you like? Check out the competition with our iPhone deals guide

This 512GB storage Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deal:

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 512GB: at Fonehouse | EE | FREE upfront | 75GB data | Unlimited texts and calls | £41pm

This currently looks like the best Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus by a long way. You're getting that 512GB storage for the same price you would pay for 128GB. On top of that, there is a massive amount of data, monthly bills of just £41 and absolutely nothing to pay upfront.View Deal

What is the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus like?

Samsung's greatest 2019 handset, the S10 Plus is about as good as phones come right now - even with the S20 range now available. The S10 Plus has a beautiful infinity-O display, in-screen fingerprint scanner, strong battery life and a powerful processor. But obviously with all of these features comes a big price, which is where this affordable offers come into play.

Read our review on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus