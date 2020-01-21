Save up to a massive £360 on 4G home broadband thank to EE's January sale

Whether you can't get traditional broadband where you are, need better access on-the-go or just don't like the faff of sorting a line rental in your property, 4G home broadband could be the perfect option for your internet plan and currently EE has some of the best prices around.

After slashing a selection of its top home broadband plans by up to £20 a month, EE is sitting comfortably as the best option for most right now. But what actually is 4G home broadband?

Unlike regular broadband deals, 4G home broadband relies on the use of a SIM card in a router. This means that there's no set-up needed and your internet can be taken on the go. Use it in your house, at the pub or even the beach (if you have a long enough cable extension!).

We've listed all of EE's cut price mobile broadband plans below for you to look through and compare.

EE's 4G Home Broadband offers in full:

EE Mobile Broadband with 4GEE Home Router | 18-month contract | 100GB data | £40 £35 a month

Obviously, the major benefit to EE is its speeds. As the UK's fastest 4G network, EE will be the option to go for if you like your internet consistently fast. And right now you can get it at a discounted price. This comes in as the cheapest plan but also the lowest data cap.

EE Mobile Broadband with 4GEE Home Router | 18-month contract | 200GB data | £50 £40 a month

Need a bit more data? 200GB of data each month will be plenty for most people, allowing for plenty of streaming, social media use, email and more with data leftover.

EE Mobile Broadband with 4GEE Home Router | 18-month contract | 300GB data | £60 £45 a month

Jumping up in data once again, 300GB is entering the area for households with a couple of people streaming and using the internet at the same time. While 300GB is a lot, it can quickly dry up when a lot of people are using it at the same time.

EE Mobile Broadband with 4GEE Home Router | 18-month contract | 500GB data | £70 £50 a month

Finally, the most expensive but biggest data package. This plan gets you 500GB at a price of £50 a month. This will just be for the people who are gaming, streaming and more in a house with a few people in it. But check out that saving...£360 over the year-and-a-half contract.

How does 4G home broadband work?

Unlike regular broadband, 4G home broadband operates through air waves instead of cables. In this sense, it's more similar to the way your phone operates when using mobile data.

Also unlike regular broadband there is no set-up process needed. All you need to do is plug in the router and your internet is ready to go. That makes you can use it on the train, at the office, essentially anywhere there's a plug.

What regular broadband deals can I get?

We get it, 4G home broadband isn't for everyone so for those who need a more stable internet connection, there are a number of great broadband deals to choose from.

The best fibre broadband deal around right now goes to Vodafone, offering superfast fibre speeds of 63Mb for just £23 a month.

Or, if you want something for free with your internet, BT is looking quite tempting. It costs £28.99 a month but it lands you average speeds of 50Mb and a £80 gift card - pretty great value for a company that can normally be quite expensive.