Samsung is offering a free iZettle card reader to small business owners

Samsung is teaming up with mobile payments processor iZettle to help encourage small businesses to accept more payments.

Over half of all payments in 2020 will be made using cards, but in the last year only 12% of SMEs have adopted card payment technology, the company found in recent research.

As part of a collaboration aimed at speeding up the transition, Samsung will be offering a new small business bundle that includes a free iZettle Reader 2. The device lets businesses accept payments from all major credit and debit cards, contactless and device payments including Apple, Google and Samsung Pay.

Samsung will be offering a free iZettle card reader with nearly all of its Enterprise Edition products. Only the Samsung A40 and XCover 4s models are excluded.

Alongside boosting their ability to handle a wider array of transactions, small business owners will be able to log in to their iZettle account and get access to critical business data, such as real-time sales monitoring and make use of smart stock management tools.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Samsung to ensure small businesses across the UK have the tools they need to run their business,” says Jacob de Geer, Vice President of Small Business Products and iZettle, at PayPal. “Covid-19 has been a huge accelerator for contactless and digital payments, changes that would have taken years happened overnight due to this new reality.

Going mobile is key and by joining forces with Samsung, we’re enabling more small businesses to accept contactless payments in seconds.”

The offer is available from July 15 to September 30 2020. Samsung business customers will be able to claim an iZettle Reader 2 with the purchase of the Tab Active2 or any eligible Samsung Enterprise Edition smartphone or tablet, including the Galaxy S10, S10e, Note 10, S20, S20+ 5G, A50, XCover Pro and Tab Active Pro.

The payment-processing device can be set up through the iZettle app, and can be paired with the user’s smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth.