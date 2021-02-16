Record player deal: save nearly £100 on one of the best turntables you can buy today

Buying one of the best turntables on the market may sound like an expensive prospect, but this fantastic deal on the Pro-Ject Debut Carbon proves that record players don't have to break the bank.

Usually £349.99, this excellent entry-level turntable has been discounted to just £299.99 at the Peter Tyson eBay store – add on a 15% discount with the code 'PLAYWITH15', and that price drops even further to £254.99. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best turntable prices in your region.)

Today's best turntable deal

Pro-Ject Debut Carbon turntable: £349.99 £254.99 at Peter Tyson

Save £95 - The Pro-Ject Debut Carbon is the perfect starter turntable for audiophiles and beginners alike. It’s easy to setup and use, and lets you upgrade parts over time. You really can’t go wrong with Pro-Ject, especially with this brilliant deal. Use code 'PLAYWITH15' at checkout.View Deal

The Pro-Ject Debut Carbon is well built, beautifully designed and just sounds exceedingly good.

Its easy setup makes it ideal for beginners, but its sonic performance, excellent damping, and chic design means it will satisfy seasoned vinyl enthusiasts, too.

It's worth bearing in mind that this turntable doesn't come with a built-in phono preamp or an anti-skate dial, which can make setting the tonearm a little fiddly – though it's an easy tradeoff when you consider how much detail the Debut Carbon can pull out of your vinyl, thanks to the included Ortofon 2M Red cartridge.

Even though the turntable has been upgraded recently with the Pro-Ject Debut Carbon Evo (our top pick for the best turntable you can buy today), we'd still heartily recommend the original – especially at this price.

Not in the UK? Check out the best turntable prices we've found in your region below: