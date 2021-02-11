PS5 restock update: PS5 bundles now live at Game

Update: Game's website is struggling to deal with the huge influx of traffic right now, with the main homepage failing to load. Stick with it, though, and hopefully it should sort itself out soon.

If you're searching where to buy PS5, Game is your best bet this morning, as the retailer launched a new round of PS5 restocks with a range of bundles on both the Digital and standard consoles. The console is also available to purchase on its own for £449.99 and the PS5 Digital Edition is £359.99, but expect these to sell out fast.

The cheapest bundle we've seen costs £459.98, which includes the PS5 Digital Edition with a £50 PSN credit and 12 months of PS Plus.

Predictably, there is a queue in place, with wait times of up to 30 minutes (depending on when you joined) and the main page is struggling to load.

With bundles offering extra accessories and games to boost the price and dissuade scalpers, we're hoping that stock lasts a little longer than usual, but we highly doubt it. Bear in mind that these orders are pre-orders, with the console expected to ship on February 26. If you choose priority insured delivery, however, your order will be shipped by the 19th of February.

We'd keep a close eye on Game for the rest of the day, then, because we may see more units hitting the shelves as stock flashes in and out.

PS5 deals:

The PS5 has been in extremely high demand ever since pre-orders began back in September, and the console continues to be almost impossibly hard to find. When stock does appear, it's snapped up at lightning speed, so be prepared to act fast if you make it through.

If you miss out on Game's PS5 restock or simply want to know where to buy PS5 quickly, you'll find all the links to buy PS5 at various retailers below, including the PS5 Digital Edition. Keep checking these links as you never know when more consoles will hit the shelves.

It's likely that more PS5 consoles will appear in 2021, so we'd recommend not paying over the odds to scalpers as Sony is committed to delivering 10 million PS5s this year. That means sooner or later, supply will comfortably meet demand.