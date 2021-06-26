PS Plus deals: save up to 43% this weekend

PS Plus deals are offering big savings this weekend, with discounts reaching up to 43% off an annual subscription in both the US and UK. That means you'll be able to avoid the pesky auto-renewal fees and save yourself plenty of cash on another year of free games, online play, and exclusive discounts.

In the US, CDKeys' PS Plus deals are offering a $37.79 price on a 12 month subscription, saving you the full 43% over the usual $59.99 MSRP. While that's not as cheap as we've seen in the past - we've seen discounts briefly reaching 51% off over the last year - there's been a slight lull in offers over the past few weeks, making this an excellent pickup today.

If you're in the UK, things are looking even better. ShopTo has just dropped a 12 month PS Plus membership down to £39.85. We haven't seen prices going below £40 all year, so if you've been waiting to try out the service now is the time to jump. You're only saving 20% here, on a £49.99 RRP, but this is the cheapest we've seen the service in a long time.

You'll find both of these PS Plus deals just below, but scroll down for more cheap PS Plus prices around the web.

Today's best PS Plus deals

PS Plus 12 months: $59.99 $37.79 at CDKeys

Grab 12 months of PS Plus for just $37.79 at CDKeys. While we have seen that price drop a little further with as much as 51% off in the past, you're still getting an excellent price if your renewal date is approaching - saving $22.20 over the automatic charge from Sony. Note that this code will only work in the US.

PS Plus 12 months: £49.99 £39.85 at ShopTo

PS Plus deals tend to be a little harder to get your hands on in the UK, which is why this £10 discount from ShopTo is so impressive. You're saving 20% on the price of a full year of the service here, an excellent price considering we haven't seen this card drop below £40 all year.

More PS Plus deals

You'll find a range of PS Plus prices below, spanning 3 month and 12 month subscriptions. The former is great if you're just looking to test the service, but you'll find much more value in the 12 month PS Plus deals overall.

CDKeys often has some of the best discounts around here, but just be sure to double check the region you are buying for, as the retailer often lists them side by side and in multiple currencies.

If this month's free PS Plus games don't satisfy, then you'll find a range of cheap PS5 game deals available right now. Plus, we're also looking to future PS5 deals and bundles for more insights on savings to come.