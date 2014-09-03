Samsung Gear S will put a tiny Fleksy keyboard on your wrist

The Samsung Gear S is a smartwatch that wants to exist independently of your smartphone, and to help it along will be popular Android keyboard Fleksy, helping Gear S users to get their message across.

At IFA 2014 Samsung and Fleksy announced their new partnership, the fruit of which will be Fleksy's keyboard available for free to all Gear S wearers.

Other options may be available down the line, but right now this makes Fleksy the only third-party keyboard to be fully integrated into the Gear S on launch day.

However, you'll have to wait for our Gear S hands on review before we can tell you how effective Fleksy's keyboard is on such a diminutive display.