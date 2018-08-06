PlayStation Plus August 2018: all the free PS4 games you can get this month

Welcome PlayStation Plus subscribers! If you're in the market for some free PS4 games, you're in the right place, because we've rounded up all the free games and discounts for the month of August down below so you can play through 2018 in style – plus, you'll find the deals from prior months, too.

If you're completely new to the perks of being a PlayStation Plus subscriber, each month, you’re given a range of free games across the PS4, PS3 and PS Vita platforms.

This gives you a great way to try PlayStation games you might not otherwise have played, whether because they're indie titles that slip under your radar, or simply because you don’t have the funds to buy several games a month.

Even if you don’t plan to play these games straight away, or you’re not sure if they’re your kind of title, we’d say it’s always worth claiming them while you can get them for free; you'll then have access to them for as long as you have an active PS Plus account, and you can't argue with that.

Since this is a monthly event, we’ve decided to create a one-stop shop where you’ll be able to find the newest free games, as well as scroll back and see which games were featured in previous months. That way you’ll know whether it’s worth holding out for a game to appear in an upcoming PlayStation Plus haul or if it's already been offered.

So without further ado, here are the free PlayStation Plus games in North America, Europe and Australia for August 2018.

August 2018

Mafia III - PS4 - usually $39.99 / £34.99 / AU$69.95

The third instalment of 2K's epic Mafia saga, Mafia III see the action movie to 1960s New Bordeaux – a re-imagined version of New Orleans in which returning Vietnam vet Lincoln Clay finds himself building a crime empire.

Dead by Daylight: Special Edition - PS4 - usually $29.99 / £29.99 / AU$47.95

Gore-hounds, rejoice! Dead by Daylight pits horror movie icons Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger and Leatherface and others against each other in an asymmetric multiplayer arena deathmatch for the ages.

Here They Lie - PS4 (PS VR required) - usually $19.99 / £15.99 / AU$24.95

The terror keeps coming with Here They Lie, a psychological horror game for PlayStation VR that sees you travel through an otherworldly realm filled with creatures and strange environments.

Bound by Flame - PS3 - usually $19.99 / £15.99 / AU$24.95

In this RPG, you play a possessed mercenary who must take on the dreaded Ice Lords and their Dead-Army in an effort to reclaim your humanity. Every choice matters, so choose your abilities and skills wisely.

Serious Sam 3: BFE - PS3 - usually £9.99 / AU$19.45

A throwback to the glory days of first person shooters, Serious Sam 3 is all about crazy characters, silly action, and making things explode with the biggest guns you can find.

Draw Slasher - PS Vita - usually $5.99 / £3.99 / AU$7.55

As Hanzo the ninja, you must use your finger to slash your way through hordes of pirate monkey zombies in an attempt to get your kidnapped family back.

Space Hulk - PS Vita - usually $19.99 / £6.99 / AU$14.95

Set in the legendary Warhammer 40,000 universe, Space Hulk is a turn-based strategy game where you command a squad of Space Marine Terminators against hordes of Genestealers.

July 2018

Heavy Rain - PS4 - usually $29.99 / £24.99 / AU$44.95

If you've been following the video game release cycle, you might've seen a game called Detroit: Become Human hit store shelves last month. Heady and complex, Detroit borrows heavily from Heavy Rain, the 2010 game designed by Quantic Dream and developer David Cage. If you like branching story path, great writing and slow-but-steady gameplay, check out Heavy Rain, available for free this month.

Absolver - PS4 - usually $29.99 / £24.99 / AU$44.95

Hear us out on this, Absolver is a fighting game MMO with PvE and PvP areas. The way it works is that you construct a fighter with light RPG elements and bring them online to fight against other gamer's brawlers. There's not a super deep plotline here, but if you've always wanted an open-world brawler, Absolver fits the bill.

Rayman 3 HD - PS3 - usually $9.99 / £4.99 / AU$14.95

While 2D Rayman has been racking up the accolades these past few years, the amelic hero got his first big break in the land of 3D graphics. Rayman 3 HD is a remastering of the PlayStation 2 adventure that pits the eponymous hero against André, an evil black lum, whose aim is to take over the world with his army of "Hoodlum" soldiers. Silly puns aside, it's available for free this month on PSN.

Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess - PS3 - usually $49.99 / £39.99 / AU$75.95

Deception IV is one of those games you can't believe wasn't a free title earlier in its life. The basic goal here is to lure enemies into increasingly grotesque and wacky traps in an attempt to clear missions. We probably wouldn't waste the hard drive space with this one, but hey man, it's your console.

Space Overlords - PS VITA - usually $7.99 / £6.49 / AU$11.95

If you've always felt that the solar system had too many planets, Space Overlords might be the gateway to galactic destruction you've always dreamed of. Allowing you to create and destroy worlds using giant robots, Space Overlords is like a 3D, space-centric version of Rampage.

Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma - PS VITA - usually $39.99 / £32.99 / AU$59.95

You know those really popular escape rooms that seem to be popping up all over the place? Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma brings all the fun of those into the digital world with a puzzle-solving adventure but blended with the world of SAW. So like, basically just SAW. It's pretty fan-service heavy like Deception IV so take that into account before you download it to the family VITA.

June 2018

XCOM 2 - PS4 - usually £44.99/ $59.99/ AU $69.95

If you've managed to miss out on the critical hit that is XCOM 2, now is your chance to get it completely free. With its tactical turn-based strategy gameplay set 20 years after humanity has lost a war against alien invaders, it's sure to keep you invested for a long time to come. At least until the next round of free PS Plus titles.

Trials Fusion – PS4 – usually £24.99/ $19.99/ AU $59.95

Looking for something a little more fast paced? Then try Trials Fusion, the platform racing game. You can play solo, with friends or race against other players from around the world. And when you're done with the official game courses, you can even explore the custom ones to keep things fresh.

Zombie Driver HD – PS3 – usually £7.99/ $9.99/ AU $14.95

Cars, zombies, explosions, combat – it doesn't get much more wild or bloody than this. You can choose to play through the game's narrative campaign or simply try to survive in its appropriately named 'slaughter mode'.

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Future Soldier – PS3 – usually £7.99/ $19.99

At this point we think it's likely you know what you're getting with a Tom Clancy game. One of the more futuristic offerings in the Ghost Recon lineup, this military shooter will take you to dangerous locations all around the world.

Atomic Ninjas – PS Vita – usually £7.99/ $9.99/ AU $14.95

This colorful action platformer is a perfect fit for the Vita. Its multiplayer gameplay will have you take charge of one of eight ninjas and pit you against others either online or locally.

Squares – PS Vita – usually £6.49/ $4.99/ AU $11.95

Looking for something a little slower-paced than Atomic Ninjas? Thoughtful puzzler Squares is worth looking at. With 91 levels to get through, this could be a good one for the morning commute.

May 2018

Beyond: Two Souls – PS4 – usually £24.99/ $29.99/ AU $39.95

May is a big month for David Cage and colon fans, with his new game Detroit: Become Human due for release on May 25 and Beyond: Two Souls coming to PS Plus for the entire month. Beyond: Two Souls is an emotional narrative game driven by player decisions and stars Academy Award nominees Ellen Page and Willem Dafoe.

Rayman Legends – PS4 – usually £24.99 / $39.99 / AU $39.99

Who doesn't love a bit of Rayman? Rayman Legends will take you back to the Glade of Dreams to save it from slew of terrifying creatures. Join forces with Rayman's friends to save their home. This game can be played solo as well as co-op with three of your friends.

Risen 3: Titan Lords – PS3 – usually £15.99/ $14.99/ AU $24.95

In the mood for some action RPG of a piratical nature? Say ahoy to Risen 3. Explore seas and lush islands over the world in a grand adventure as you try to unite your body with its missing soul.

Eat Them! – PS3 – usually £3.29/ $9.99/ AU $5.95

Ever wanted to live you own comic book adventure? Here's your chance. Eat Them! puts you in the smeared lab coat of a mad scientist and lets you create and control your very own giant monsters. Customize your monsters with weapons and powers and rampage through the streets to wreak havoc and get your revenge.

King Oddball – PS Vita – usually £3.99/ $4.99/ AU $7.55

This is an aptly named game which stars a king swinging a boulder back and forth with his tongue. It's up to you to decide when he releases it. All you have to do is make sure you time it right to destroy as many things as possible.

Furmins – PS Vita – usually £5.79/ $6.49/ AU $10.45

Yes Furmins are as cute as they sound and this game tasks you with leading them safely through more than 100 levels. One for fans of physics-based puzzles, Furmins is guaranteed hours of focused fun.

April 2018

Mad Max - PS4 - usually £49.99/ $19.99/ AU$ 99.95

TrackMania Turbo - PS4 - usually £24.99/ $39.99/ AU $49.95

In Space We Brawl - PS3/PS4 - usually £7.39/ $8.99/ AU $13.45

99Vidas - PS3/PS Vita/PS4 - usually £7.99/ $9.99/ AU $14.95

Q*Bert Rebooted - PS3/PS4 - usually £9.49/ $9.99/ AU $16.45

Toy Home - PS3 - usually £3.99/$9.99/ AU $7.55

March 2018

Bloodborne - PS4 - usually $19.99 / £29.99 / AU$47.95

Ratchet & Clank - PS4 - usually $19.99 / £29.99 / AU$52.95

Legend of Kay - PS3 - usually $29.99 / £24.99 / AU$29.95

Mighty No. 9 - PS3 - usually $19.99 / £15.99 / AU$24.95

Claire: Extended Cut - PS Vita/PS4 - usually $24.99 / £13.99 / AU$25.95

Bombing Busters - PS Vita/PS4 - usually $6.99 / £5.79 / AU$10.45

February 2018

RiME - PS4 - usually $29.99 / £29.99 / AU$47.95

Knack - PS4 - usually $19.99 / £3.99 / AU$7.55

StarBlood Arena - PSVR - usually $19.99 / £24.99 / AU$39.95

Spelunker HD - PS3 - usually $16.99 / £7.99 / AU$14.95

Mugen Souls Z - PS3 - usually $19.99 / £15.99 / AU$24.95

Exiles End - PS Vita - usually $9.99 / £7.99 / AU$14.95

Grand Kingdom - PS Vita/PS4 - usually $39.99 / £11.99 / AU$24.95

January 2018

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - PS4 - usually $59.99 / £49.99 / AU$99.95

Batman: The Telltale Series - PS4 - usually $24.99 / £24.99 / AU$39.95

StarBlood Arena - PSVR - usually $19.99 / £24.99 / AU$39.95

Sacred 3 - PS3 - usually $14.99 / £15.99 / AU$17.95

Book of Unwritten Tales 2 - PS3 - usually $19.99 / £19.99 / AU$39.95

Uncanny Valley - PS Vita/PS4 - usually $12.99 / £11.59 / AU$21.95

Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness - PS Vita - usually $29.99 / £34.99 / AU$54.95

December 2017

Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition - PS4 - usually $29.99 / £24.99 / AU$39.95

Kung Fu Panda: Showdown of the Legendary Legends - PS4 - usually $9.99 / £11.99 / AU$17.95

Xblaze Lost: Memories - PS3 - usually $39.99 / £24.99 / AU$44.95

Syberia Collection - PS3 - usually $29.99 / £24.99 / AU$44.95

Forma 8 - PS Vita/PS4 - usually $9.99 / £7.99 / AU$14.95

Wanted Corp - PS Vita - usually $11.99 / £9.49 / AU$17.95

November 2017

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood - PSVR - usually $19.99 / £15.99 / AU$24.95

Worms Battlegrounds - PS4 - usually $24.99 / £19.99 / AU$30.95

Bound - PS4 - usually $19.99 / £15.99 / AU$29.95

R-Type Dimensions - PS3 - usually $9.99 / £7.99 / AU$14.95

Rag Doll Kung Fu - PS3 - usually $9.99 / £7.99 / AU$7.75

Dungeon Punks - PS Vita - usually $14.99 / £11.99 / AU$22.95

Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse (Episodes 1 & 2) - PS Vita - usually $24.99 / £15.99 / AU$29.95

October 2017

Metal Gear Solid V: Phantom Pain – PS4 – (usually £24.99/ $19.99/ AU $39.95)

Amnesia: Collection – PS4 – (usually £23.99/ $29.99/ AU $42.95)

Monster Jam Battlegrounds – PS3 – (usually £7.99/ $9.99/ AU $14.95)

Hustle Kings – PS3 and PlayStation Vita – (usually £9.99/ $9.99/ AU $19.45)

Hue – PS4 and PSVita – (usually £11.99/ $14.99/ AU $22.95)

Sky Force Anniversary – PS4 and PSVita – (usually £7.99/ $9.99/ AU $14.95)

September 2017

inFamous: Second Son - PS4 - (usually $19.99 / £34.99 / AU$54.99)

Strike Vector Ex - PS4 - (usually $14.99 / £11.99 / AU$22.95)

Truck Racer - PS3 - (usually $9.99 / £10.99 / AU$16.95)

Handball 2016 - PS3 - (usually $19.99 / £19.99 / AU$29.95)

We Are Doomed - PS Vita - (usually $9.99 / £7.99 / AU$14.95)

Hatoful Boyfriend - PS Vita - (usually $9.99 / £7.99 / AU$14.95)

August 2017

Just Cause 3 – PS4 – (usually £44.99 / $59.99 / AU$99.95 )

– (usually / / ) Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry – PS4 – (usually £11.99 / $14.99 / AU$22.95 )

– (usually / / ) Super Motherload – PS3 – (usually £15.99 / $14.99 / AU$20.95 )

– (usually / / ) Snakeball – PS3 – (usually £3.29 / $9.99 / AU$5.95 )

– (usually / / ) Downwell – PS Vita – (usually £3.99 / $4.99 / AU$7.55 )

– (usually / / ) Level 22 – PS Vita – (cross buy) (usually £6.99 / $6.49 / AU$11.95 )

Tokyo Jungle is the best kind of weird.

July 2017

June 2017

May 2017

April 2017

March 2017

February 2017

January 2017

December 2016

November 2016

October 2016

September 2016

August 2016