Two new Pentax lenses unveiled

Pentax has underlined its intention to stay in the SLR market with the announcement of two new lenses along with two updates to the K-5 SLR, the Pentax K-5II and K-5IIs.

First up, the smc PENTAX-DA 18-270mm F3.5-6.3 ED SDM is a 15x zoom lens that has an effective focal length range of 27.5-414mm on a Pentax DSLR.

This range make the lens a good choice to take travelling as it's suitable for shooting a wide variety of subjects.

As an SDM lens, this optic features a built-in supersonic motor for faster, quieter focusing than non-SDM optics.

Incorporating two extra-low dispersion (ED) elements for better detail resolution, this lens also has a minimum focus distance of 0.49mm. Meanwhile rounded diaphragm blades produces a smoother bokeh.

Super-telephoto

Pentax has also announced the HD Pentax-DA 560mm f/5.6 ED AW, a telephoto lens that produces the 35mm focal length equivalent of an 859mm lens on a Pentax DSLR.

Pentax claims that this lens's telescope-like design, which means it requires fewer optical elements than conventional lenses, plus its inclusion of two ED (extra-low dispersion) optical elements enable it to deliver sharper, better-defined images than other lenses.

To compliment Pentax's weather-resistant cameras, such as the K-30, K-5 II and K-5IIs, this new lens has a weather-resistant construction with 29 seals.

In addition, the lens has a white livery to minimise the heat haze that can develop inside optics under strong sunlight.

New HD Coating

This 560mm lens is treated with Pentax's new HD Coating, a new high-grade multi-layer lens coating that provides increased light transmittance with reduced reflection, to deliver sharp, clear images free from flare and ghost images.

Pentax's SP (Super Protect) coating is also applied to the front surface of the lens to repel water and grease and ease cleaning.

Circular polarising filter control

Pentax supplies the lens with a C-PL (circular polarising) filter (40.5mm in diameter) which can be inserted into the built-in, removable filter holder in the barrel. The user can then rotate the filter via its control ring to find the best polarising point.

A Quick-Shift Focus system also enables speedy switching to manual-focus operation when needed.

Price and availability

The price and availability of the HD Pentax-DA 560mm f/5.6 ED AW has yet to be announced, but the Pentax-DA 18-270mm will be available from early November and is set to retail for £699.99.