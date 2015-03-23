TechRadar at The Photography Show

The Photography Show runs from March 21-24 at the Birmingham NEC and this year's visitor numbers are at an all-time high.

TechRadar's been presenting a full program of talks on its Mobileography stand, introducing photographers to the power and potential of the latest smartphones and showing the work of top mobile photographers and artists.

And our action cam specialist Ali Jennings brought along a backpack full of cameras, mounts and accessories to show some of the amazing things they can do.

In between, we've been round the show to discover a whole host of weird and wonderful accessories.

All the key camera and lens makers have stands, including Olympus, Fuji, Canon, Nikon, Sony, Pentax and Panasonic and more, and while there are no major launches at the show that we didn't know about already, there are a lot of smaller accessories and gadgets that we don't normally get to see.

Look out for a full-scale show report when the doors have finally closed and we can get our breath back, but in the meantime, here are a few of our favourite sights from the show so far.

It's 10am on Saturday March 21 and the doors have just opened. We clambered to the top of the Canon stage to get these shots.

Photographers Jess Macdonald and James Madelin fill the aisles with their talks on the Mobileography stand.