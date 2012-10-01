Sigma to refresh whole lens line

The new Contemporary Sigma lens will be joined by others

Over the next four or five years Sigma plans to refresh its entire lens range, according to CEO Kazuto Yamaki.

Speaking exclusively to TechRadar at Photokina 2012, he explained that the new design philosophy and new categorisation, which is intended to make it clearer what each lens is best suited for, will be rolled out across the lens lineup.

He went on to explain that the company has developed a new MTF testing machine that uses a 46 megapixel Foveon sensor, and this will be used to measure the sharpness and resolving power of every new lens that Sigma manufactures.

This machine has a much higher resolution than the two older machines that Sigma uses, and it therefore enables Sigma to better assess the quality of its optics. Some of Sigma's current lens lineup already out-resolve the existing machines, so they don't test the lenses fully.

Yamaki believes that the new machine is the highest (or one of the highest) resolution MTF measurement machines in the industry.

Launch trio

Sigma's new design philosophy was unveiled at Photokina 2012 with three new lenses from each of its new categories, Contemporary, Art and Sport.

As a Contemporary lens, the Sigma 17-70 f/2.8-4 DC Macro OS HSM is designed for general purpose photography and gives the equivalent focal length range of 25.5-105mm on a 35mm camera.

The first lens in the Art category, the Sigma 35mm f/1.4 DG HSM, has a very wide maximum aperture for extensive control over depth of field. And the Sports category's Sigma 120-300mm f/2.8 DG OSM lens is dust and moisture-resistant, and covers what Sigma has found to be a popular focal length range for sports photographers.

All three lenses have a high quality feel and a more minimalist black and white livery than Sigma's earlier optics.