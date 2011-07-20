Samsung launches new memory cards

Samsung has announced a new range of high performance SD and micro SD cards.

All of the cards in the line-up are capable of fast 24MB/s read speeds and have been specifically designed to meet the need for faster data transfer from mobile devices such as smart phones and digital cameras.

Two new categories have been introduced - 'Essential' and 'Plus', with corresponding price points to meet the needs of different users.

The premium plus range of SDHC/SD and micro SDHC/SD memory cards have the highest available class 10 speed rating, and have been designed with the transmission of full HD video in mind. The write speed of the plus range is 21MB/s and are available in storage capacities of 8GB or 16GB with a 10 year limited warranty.

The essential range of SDHC/SD and micro SDHC/SD memory cards have either a Class 4 or Class 5 performance rating, along with offering write speeds of up to 13MB/s. This range will be available in capacities of 2GB to 16GB and come with a 5 year limited warranty.

Each of the new cards has also been designed to be durable, boasting that they are shockproof, waterproof and magnetproof. Shock-proof technology claims to protect data from forceful impact and high pressure - including being crushed by a 1.6 ton vehicle. An Epoxy Moulding Compound covering provides a shield against dust as well as making them to resistive against sea water for over 24 hours. The cards are also designed to resist X-Ray scanners and magnetic exposure - such as those you might find at airport security check-in.

The cards feature a brushed aliminium finish and will be available from July 2011 in the UK. A class 10 SDHC/SD and micro SDHC/SD memory card with a huge 32GB capacity will be added to the Essential range in September 2011.

Prices for the new memory cards range from £7.99 for the 2GB 'Essential' cards to £38.99 for the 16GB 'Plus' SD card and 8GB 'Essential' Micro SD card.

More information can be found at the Samsung website.