Fuji: full frame 'something to consider'

A spokesperson for Fujifilm has stated that the company would consider launching a full-frame compact system camera, but questions whether such a 'niche' product is necessary.

Speaking to TechRadar, Adrian Clarke, Senior Vice President of Fujifilm Imaging, said, "There are lots of possibilities within the pro space, and full-frame is certainly something we could consider, but there have been no decisions made about what direction to go in next."

When the Fuji X Pro1 was launched, it marked Fuji's return to interchangeable cameras that ended back in 2006 when Fuji stopped producing DSLRs (under partnership with Nikon).

Full-frame beater

At the time of its announcement, Fuji claimed that the X Pro1 was capable of producing better quality images than full-frame sensors found on DSLRs such as the Canon EOS 5D Mark II.

However, there will still be some who crave an even bigger sensor, such as those found in the full-frame Leica M9, which retails for close to £5,000.

Top-end cameras

"There are lots of types of camera we could make at that top end," Clarke continued, "It's obviously part of the market we've fallen in love with the X100 and X Pro1, we do feel we have a good empathy with photographers so I'm sure there will be other cameras at the sort of luxury end of the market we'll be thinking about over the next year or two."

Now that the X Pro1 has been made available for testing, it has universally been praised and those claims accepted as truth.

"One has to work out what full frame can add to APS-C, obviously modern sensors, modern processors, modern lenses provide such excellent quality that some may argue that full frame is redundant," Clarke said.

"You will have a number of photographers that are looking for even higher quality and full frame can provide that - but it's a niche market, obviously."

Although the X Pro1 comes with a price tag of £1500 body only, with each of the three prime lenses currently available retailing for between £500 and £600, it is a steal when compared with the M9, which is rumoured to be replaced by the Leica M10 in the next couple of months.