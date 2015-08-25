Wileyfox's cunning smartphones bring super security and cool customisation

A new smartphone brand has launched in the UK (and Europe), and with it we've been given two fresh new handsets. Say hello to the Wileyfox Swift and Wileyfox Storm.

Wileyfox is focussing on privacy, security, customisation and an affordable price point. Both handsets run Cyanogen 12.1 (based on Android 5.1) - an enhanced version of Android which offers up a whole host of additional features and settings to make your phone your own.

You'll also be able to uninstall any application you don't want, allowing you to do away with bloatware altogether.

Wileyfox is an online-only brand, selling its handsets SIM-free from its own website and via other e-retailers in the future including Clove in the UK.

Swift

The Wileyfox Swift will be the first phone to hit the market with a 5-inch 720p HD display, Snapdragon 410 processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, 13MP rear camera, 5MP front snapper and a microSD slot.

In terms of connectivity you're looking at 4G LTE with dual SIM slots, alongside Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

So how much will the Swift set you back? Just £129, making it fantastically cheap considering the spec sheet. Pre-registration opens this week and the handset is expected to ship at the end of September.

Storm

The larger Wileyfox Storm will arrive a few weeks after the Swift, and boasts a full HD 5.5-inch display and a punchier Snapdragon 615 chipset.

There's also a meaty 3GB of RAM and the 32GB of internal storage is complimented by a microSD slot which supports cards up to 128GB in size.

Round the back you'll find Sony's 20MP camera, while on the front there's an 8MP selfie snapper. The Storm comes in at £199 and will be available in October, with pre-registration starting this week.