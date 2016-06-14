Vodafone's surprisingly cheap 2K phone comes with a free VR headset

Vodafone has been making phones for almost ten years now and so far they've been relatively cheap alternatives featuring low-end spec - but the Vodafone Platinum 7 is here to change that.

The Platinum 7 comes with an impressive 2K 5.5-inch display equalling 534 pixels-per-inch and a premium design with a glass back and metal edges.

There's a fingerprint sensor on the back as well as a 16MP rear shooter with auto-focus and dual-tone flash while on the front an 8MP front camera is there for quick selfie shots.

A change of pace

Under the hood things seem impressive too with a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor – the same chipset used in the brand new Lenovo PHAB 2 Pro.

The battery is a 3000mAh sensor, includes Quick Charge 3.0 tech, there's 32GB of storage, 128GB microSD support and to top it off it's 4G ready.

It also boasts the latest in Android 6 Marshmallow software – but from turning on our review device there seems to be a lot of Vodafone branded apps as well that may take away from the stock experience.

There's also set to be a tie-in Vodafone virtual-reality headset, which you'll be able to slot your Platinum 7 into much like a Gear VR.

But the real highlight comes in the form of the price. You can get the Platinum 7 for £300 pay as you go or £28 per a month with 1GB of UK data and 500MB roaming as well as unlimited calls and texts.

This marks the first time a UK network has attempted to make a phone with this level of spec – usually devices are focused on the budget end of the spectrum such as the Vodafone Smart Prime 7 or the EE Rook.

Expect a review of the Vodafone Platinum 7 in the coming weeks so we can tell you whether it's really worth picking up the network's best looking phone.