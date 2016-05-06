Trending
 

Sony's Xperia X Performance may actually come to the UK

By Mobile phones  

Sony won't sell it though

Sony Xperia XA

Sony launched three new phones at MWC in February, but said at the time the most exciting of the X family wouldn't be coming to the UK.

Now Sony has confirmed you may be able to buy its flagship X Performance, but just not from the official channels.

The Xperia X Performance is the higher-spec member of the new Xperia X series, which also features the Xperia X and Xperia XA.

Other sources

A Sony spokesperson told techradar, "Xperia X Performance will not be available to buy SIM free from our Sony E-Shop. It may however be available in the UK in limited numbers via select distribution partners."

That's not a confirmation that it will be in the UK, but Sony isn't against third-party retailers stocking the phone to sell to you.

Whether any individual stores see fit to bring the Xperia X Performance to the UK is another matter.

The Xperia X Performance features a 5-inch Full HD display, 23MP rear camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and a 2700mAh battery.

Pricing in the UK and a release date is still unclear - but the Xperia X and Xperia XA are now ready to pre-order.

See more Mobile phones news