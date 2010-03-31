Sony Ericsson Xperia X10 and HTC Desire on sale from Virgin Media

Virgin Media has announced it is now selling the Xperia X10 and the HTC Desire from today - and it has them in stock too ahead of other networks.

Both existing and non-Virgin Media customers can phone up and order the phones from today - beating the likes of Vodafone, Orange and O2 to the punch.

The HTC Desire, as we brought you news of earlier this week, will be available for £30 per month on a two year deal, with a free phone.

The Xperia X10 is available on a similar contract, although it's £50 more than the HTC Desire on pay as you go, £449.99 compared to HTC's effort at £399.99.

Offers on offer

Existing Virgin Media customers also get a raft of extras from the firm, including free calls to other Virgin Mobiles, free calls from their home phones to Virgin Mobiles during their inclusive home phone inclusive periods, and either a £5 lower tariff for the same contract term or a shorter 18 month contract for the same monthly tariff.

Virgin Media is also offering its customers the BlackBerry Bold 9700 on an exclusive deal for one month, before opening it up to the wider public, as it seeks to expand its portfolio of cutting edge smartphones.

If you want to check out the phones yourself, head on over to Virgin Media's mobiles page to see what's on offer.