Sharp producing 5-inch full-HD mobile displays

Though Sharp is currently busy facilitating the growing need for more and more iPhone 5 screens, the manufacturer has also found time to fit some other projects into their busy schedule.

Chief among the latest hardware being created are five-inch LCD screens, which Sharp says will be able to support full-HD resolution (1920x1080).

The screens will use new CG-Silicon technology to "achieve the same number of pixels in a smartphone-size screen as there are in a full-HD LCD TV."

Production on the new screens began in September, with the intent to move into full-scale production in October.

Higher pixel density, higher quality images

Coming in at 1.3 times a standard LCD screen, Sharp proclaims these new screens will have one of the highest pixel density ratios on the market.

For comparison, Sharp's new screens will come in at a healthy 443 PPI, while the iPhone 5 and Samsung Galaxy S3 register 326 PPI and 306 PPI respectively.

Sharp stated in their release, "By providing ultra-detailed LCD panels to support the growing worldwide demand for smartphones, Sharp will contribute to smartphones with increasingly higher quality images."

HTC is rumored to be collaborating with Google on a five-inch phablet with a 1080p screen, but Sharp's work could find the tech available in more than just a few phones over the course of the next year.

Sharp will offer the first look at the new screens in action at CEATEC Japan 2012, starting on Oct. 2.

Via The Next Web, Sharp