Possible iPhone 5 innards put on display

iPhone 5 to go dual core? These blurry pics say yes

Images have emerged of what is said to be components of the iPhone 5 as well as the insides of a re-tooled version of the iPhone 4, currently dubbed the iPhone 4S.

Phone Arena has posted some images of what it believes is the tech behind the new members of the iPhone family, with a re-jigged A5 chip inside, as well as a bigger battery capacity.

The images are blurry so it may not be the real deal but it could well be another confirmation that we are set to get a dual core chip in the iPhone 5.

Check out our iPhone 5: All You Need To Know video below:

As well as the iPhone 5, it is looking likely that Apple will also offer a souped up version of the iPhone 4, the iPhone 4S, which may be aimed at the Chinese market.

The purported images of its components show off a plastic white casing and a dual core A5 chip.

Credit: MacPost (from Phone Arena)

The person who leaked the images – known as Mr Panda, according to Phones Arena – has claimed they have played with the iPhone 4S and it is much speedier than its older namesake.

All of this does need to be taken with a pinch of salt, but with the rumour churning out possible images of new Apple handsets almost daily now, an iPhone 5 release date must just be around the corner.

These images are blurry and don't give too much away, but we are still badging this up as Quite Likely.

Via Phone Arena