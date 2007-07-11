Word processing hits the iPhone

Now you can do word processing on the Apple iPhone too. gOffice is a free application that lets you turn the mobile device into a document creator.

The need to do this stems from the fact that Apple has chosen not to include a text editor in the iPhone even though it enables you to view and edit Microsoft Word and PDF documents sent as attachments. This move hasn't been helped by Apple's decision to lock out third-party apps, unless they've been written to run as mini web-apps in the iPhone's Safari web browser.

gOffice for iPhone neatly gets around this limitation by working as an online-only app that you access using your iPhone. gOffice developer Kevin Warnock claims that the program has a "high quality printable PDF output that rivals output from Adobe InDesign CS2". It also includes an array of fonts, letterheads, and text templates, along with unlimited virtual storage of works in progress.

iPhone limitations

The gOffice suite enables you to export Word documents and PDFs from the iPhone. But you can't save any documents you create in gOffice onto the iPhone itself. Instead you have to either email it to yourself, or get it posted by snail mail for a $2 (£1) fee.

The gOffice suite itself is free, but you'll also need to pay a $0.99 per month subscription to access the service. You can check out the online demo at h ttp://www.goffice.com .