Opera Mini browser submitted to iPhone App Store

Opera's super-speedy Opera Mini mobile browser has finally been submitted to the iPhone App Store.

We first got wind of the iPhone-flavoured browser at Mobile World Congress, where Opera noted it is "six times faster than Safari".

For this reason, it will be interesting to see if the browser is accepted, considering Apple rules its app store with something of an iron fist – especially when it comes to allowing web browsers on the store.

Customised and stylised

"The Opera Mini for iPhone sneak peek during MWC told us that we have something special," explained Jon von Tetzchner, Co-founder, Opera Software in the company's release.

"Opera has put every effort into creating a customised, stylised, feature-rich and highly responsive browser that masterfully combines iPhone capabilities with Opera's renowned web experience, and the result is a high performing browser for the iPhone."

The Opera Mini browser is already on the Android Market and for BlackBerry handsets, albeit in beta form. It's also available as a full version for WinMo phones.

One of the features the browser seems to be lacking is the ability to use the iPhone's pinch-to-zoom feature.

But it seems that this could be something that is added to the app later on. If there is a 'later on'.