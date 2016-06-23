OnePlus 3 beats iPhone 6S, LG G5 and Xperia Z5 in best phone ranking

Step aside iPhone 6S. Move over LG G5. Make way Sony Xperia Z5 - there's a new (sort of) king in town, and it's called OnePlus 3.

The OnePlus 3 is a top-notch flagship smartphone, scoring an impressive 4.5 stars in our in-depth review and giving its competition some serious concern at almost half the price.

That stellar review performance means it's easily glided into our best phone 2016 ranking, sliding in just below the HTC 10, making fourth place its home.

Read our in-depth OnePlus 3 review

Close to perfection

It's great, but it's not perfect. There's no microSD slot, the battery won't realistically last you more than a day and the camera doesn't stand up to the quality from the Samsung Galaxy S7 duo and HTC 10, which is why it lands just below them.

These are all minor imperfections though, and the OnePlus 3 more than holds its own when mixing with the big boys.

It could be all change again in the best phone 2016 ranking later this year though, as we keep an eye out for the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus and Samsung Galaxy Note 7 (the Note 6 name is being ditched apparently).

Will the OnePlus 3 be able to hold onto fourth spot when these new handsets rock up? We can't wait to find out...