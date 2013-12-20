iPhone 6 could arrive with a flexible wraparound display

Samsung and LG have already got in on the curved game, and now Apple looks set to follow suit.

A patent for a flexible wraparound display, made using a powder liquidmetal process, has just been awarded to Cupertino and could be a strong hint at what's coming in the iPhone 6, or more likely the iPhone 7 or 8.

A wraparound display would of course mean that you could view content on the back, front and sides of the phone. The patent does suggest, however, that you'd still have non-touch surfaces on the top and bottom of the phone.

Aside from the touchscreen, the device would use rotational motion detection, using a number of sensors such as a gyroscope and accelerometer to adjust the display depending on your viewing angle.

Tilt it like you mean it

Interestingly, the patent also references devices of different shapes, including a hollow cylinder, a hollow tube with an oval, or even a triangular or rectangular shape.

In other words, there's a strong suggestion that the technology could also be used in other future Apple devices such as smartwatches (hint, hint, iWatch).

At the same time, another Apple patent has been published by the USPTO suggesting that Apple is looking at souping-up the colour accuracy in its displays.

The patent is for a "Quantum dot-enhancement display having dichroic filter", which is a very fancy way of saying that Apple is looking at a technology for creating colours that are much more precise and vivid.