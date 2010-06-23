HTC Wildfire and Samsung Galaxy S now available from Vodafone

Vodafone has announced the arrival of a trio of new Android handsets, available now from the network operator.

The two headliners are the HTC Wildfire and Samsung Galaxy S (16GB) – the latter is available exclusively on Vodafone.

If you want the HTC Wildfire – which is a cut-down version of the five-star rated HTC Desire – then the handset will be free on £20, 24-month price plans, including 300 minutes, unlimited texts and 500MB of mobile data.

Price plans

If you want to claim the Samsung Galaxy S as your own, then the handset is free on £35, 24-month price plans, including 900 minutes, unlimited texts and 1GB of mobile data.

And if you get in there quick you will also receive a Vodafone McLaren Mercedes rucksack.

Finally there is the Vodafone 845. Amazingly, given its name, this is an exclusive phone to Vodafone and will be free on £15, 24-month price plans, including 100 minutes, 500 texts and 500MB of mobile data.

The Vodafone 845 packs Android Éclair / 2.1, has a 2.8-inch screen, 3.2MP camara, GPS and is a touchscreen device.

For more information, visit: http://shop.vodafone.co.uk/shop/.