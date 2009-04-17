HTC leaks Touch Pro2 and Diamond2 prices

HTC might have been keeping pretty schtum on the price of its latest darlings, the Touch Pro2 and Diamond2, but a recent release in Singapore has given us some clue of the cost.

According to HTC, the cost of the Touch Diamond 2 will be in the region of £489 in the Singaporean region, with the Touch Pro2 debuting for the wallet-weeping sum of nearly £600. Ouch.

The move makes it seem almost worth it to head on over to one of the internet retailers recently offering the Touch Diamond2 for around £400, although the Singapore prices are without carrier subsidy.

Finger friendly fun

The HTC Touch Diamond 2 will apparently be debuting in May, with its pricier older brother, which has a high-resolution 3.6-inch widescreen VGA display for an expanded viewing area and large finger-friendly QWERTY keyboard, will pootle in around June.

The Touch Diamond2 has been tipped by many as 'the businessman's iPhone' after it impressed in numerous tests around the world (despite being built on Windows Mobile 6.1).

So if you're hankering for a piece of HTC tech but couldn't give a monkey's about Android, it looks like you won't have long to wait.

HTC Press release