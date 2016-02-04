Honor's affordable metal-clad phablet lands in the UK

After launching back in October 2015, Honor has been open about how it wants to bring its latest and greatest phablet to more markets in the west – and today it has been confirmed the Honor 5X will make its way to the UK and the rest of the world.

It's not the same as the US and Asian versions we've seen before though – the one coming to Europe features a newer Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 processor, compared to the Snapdragon 615 in the other versions.

The Honor 5X comes with a 5.5-inch, full HD display with a great 72% screen-to-body ratio and 403ppi. According to Honor the design has been inspired by Spain's Guggenheim museum, but what really matters is it's made of aluminium alloy and has a brushed metal finish.

Finally arriving

There is 2GB of RAM to keep the whole show running, which is Android 5.1.1 Lollipop and not the latest Android 6 Marshmallow software we'd hoped for.

On top of that is the controversial Emotion UI – but it's stuck on 3.1 rather than the latest 4 software that some have much preferred. Storage wise the only choice is 16GB but you do have microSD support up to 128GB.

On the back is a 13MP rear facing camera with a variety of features including autofocus and dual-LED flash. And on the front is a 5MP front-facing camera.

Then to power it all is a disappointing sounding 3000mAh battery, but we shouldn't judge its charge until we've used the device properly.

It also has a fingerprint sensor on the back of the device, much like the Huawei Mate 8 we reviewed last month.

And in the UK it's going to be on the cheaper end of things at £189.99, but it will only be available online from Honor and Amazon.

Here at techradar, we liked the Honor 4X and what it managed to do on a budget phablet, and the 5X could well follow in its footsteps.

We are at the European launch of the phone and expect to get our hands on the device in the coming hours, so look out for our hands on Honor 5X review soon.

Today also saw the company announce the Honor 7 Premium, which is an update of last year's phone with 32GB internal memory, a fast charger in the box and new colour choices of gold or grey.