EE launches its 4G+ network in London

EE has just announced the launch of its 4G+ network which can be accessed from around 150 sites across central London.

The 4G+ network is also known as LTE-Advanced and can reach up to 150Mbps download speeds, making it almost as speedy as the fastest fibre optic home broadband connection.

The new 4G+ network will be available to EE customers who have a 4G+ (CAT 6) device, such as the Samsung Note 4 or Samsung Galaxy Alpha.

There is a bit of confusion, as CAT 4 LTE can provide speeds of up to 150Mbps in lab conditions, while CAT 6 should be able to deliver up to 300Mbps.

In real world usage though, EE says CAT 4 generally tops out at 60Mbps, but users with CAT 6 devices could even enjoy speeds greater than 150Mbps.

No 4G+? No problem!

CAT 6 devices are relatively thin on the ground at the moment, but if you don't have a 4G+ capable handset you will still get some benefits.

EE is combing 20MHz of the 1800MHz spectrum and 20MHz of the 2.6GHz spectrum, the capacity of the network is increased allowing for faster speeds and improved performance for 4G customers.

The areas of central London that can get the 4G+ include Shoreditch, Old Street, Southbank, Soho, Westminster and Kensington. EE is aiming to have full 4G+ coverage across London by June 2015.

After that we should start seeing 4G+ appearing in the UK's busiest cities such as Birmingham, Liverpool and Manchester.