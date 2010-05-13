Android 2.2 Froyo turns your phone into a Wi-Fi hotspot

Google's next edition of Android just got that much cooler as it seems Froyo will be packing some serious connectivity options.

Among the best is the fact Android 2.2/Froyo will let you turn your phone into a Wi-Fi hotspot, broadcasting your 3G signal out to any device you like (including an iPad), according to TechCrunch.

This is a feature HTC has been using on its WinMo phones of late (namely the HTC HD2 and the HTC HD Mini) and is a pretty cool feature when you can't be bothered to tie your phone to your PC.

T stands for tethering

However the new update will support tethering too, so we'd imagine any operator offering Android phones will be clamping down on their data tariffs sharpish (hang on...Vodafone?)

This latter part isn't as cool, as over in the UK the HTC Legend and Desire have had this feature for a while - but for the wider Android community it's better news.

And even better news for Android fans is that it seems the Android 2.2/Froyo release date is coming - Google has unveiled a frozen yoghurt statue on the front lawn of its US HQ.

Via TechCrunch