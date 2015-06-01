4GB of RAM could put Huawei's Honor 7 above the rest

Huawei is teasing an announcement for June 8 and the stars are aligning for an Honor 7 announcement.

All the rumours suggest there will be two versions of the Honor 7 that will share the same hardware and design; the differences will be in storage and RAM.

Both are rumoured to have 5-inch 1080p displays with Kirin 935 chipsets sat under the hood, while there will be a 13MP sensor on the back with optical image stabilisation.

Honourable way out

The cheaper version of the Honor 7 is rumoured to have 3GB of RAM with 16GB of onboard storage whilst the more expensive version will have 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage.

Both versions will run Emotion UI 3.0, based on Android 5.0 Lollipop and come with a 3,280mAh battery.

So far there's no word on a release date or price but we've got our fingers well and truly crossed for some news on that on June 8.

