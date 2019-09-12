Oppo Reno 2 UK launch confirmed for the phone with 4 cameras and a 20x zoom

The Oppo Reno 2 launch date has been confirmed as October 16 for the handset's UK introduction, with an unveiling event in London.

If the Oppo Reno 2 sounds familiar, it's because the flagship Android smartphone has already been announced in China, so we know all about what it will offer.

The headline features surround its photography potential, with four rear cameras and a touted 20x zoom.

Reno 2 specs

Design-wise, the Oppo Reno 2 borrows much from its predecessor, with a shark-fin pop-up camera section allowing the phone's face to sport a notch and bezel-free 6.5-inch AMOLED display (2,400 x 1,080 resolution).

Inside (the China version at least) there's a 3,915mAh battery, Snapdragon 730 chipset, 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage (expandable via microSD).

That chipset is a mid-range offering, and could see the Reno 2 slide in below the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom which launched earlier this year.

The aforementioned camera array features no less than four vertically arranged cameras, with sensor resolutions of 48MP, 13MP, 8MP and 2MP. Round the front you'll find a 16MP snapper.

The Oppo Reno 2 is unlikely to change too much for its UK arrival, but there's a chance we may see adjustments in storage, RAM and power. Plus, we'll likely learn the price and release date on October 16 - we'll be reporting live from the event to bring you all the details as they're announced.