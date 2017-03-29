O2 launches Wi-Fi calling - but it probably won't be on your phone yet

Wi-Fi calling is finally coming to O2 in an attempt to catch up to other UK networks such as Vodafone and Three.

Wi-Fi and 4G calling will allow you to make and receive phone calls when you don't have normal phone signal but you have a stable internet connection.

It's limited at the moment though - this will only work on the iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus, but O2 plans to bring it to more phones very soon.

A new way to call

Even if you own an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus, you may not live in the right place to use it. It's limited to London, Slough and Leeds for the time being, but O2 is hoping to bring it to other cities around the UK as soon as possible.

If you meet these criteria, you should soon receive a software update that will allow you to use both Wi-Fi calling and 4G calling.

O2 also offers a solution for Wi-Fi calling with an app called Tu Go, but you have to install a separate app to be able to access your calls over the internet, so this new feature will mean it'll work much simpler.