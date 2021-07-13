Nominations are now open for the TechRadar Choice Awards 2021

New for 2021 - the TechRadar Choice Awards 2021 powered by OPPO celebrate the most-loved tech products and brands.

With over 50 award categories, products such as TVs, laptops, phones, cameras and more are in with a chance of taking away a coveted award. It's quite simply the most anticipated tech awards this year!

And what makes the TechRadar Choice Awards really special is you! Anyone in the world can nominate their favourite devices from the past 12 months for consideration at the TechRadar Choice Awards (provided you're over 18), and you can make as many nominations as you like.

Our resident experts will create a shortlist in every category with the help of your nominations, and you'll be able to vote for winners from these shortlists in September.

Nominations close July 30, so make sure your put your favourites forward now.

Winners will be announced during our digital awards week in October across the extensive TechRadar platform.

OPPO is the headline sponsor for the TechRadar Choice Awards 2021, and a spokesperson for the brand said "OPPO is driven by a passion to push innovation beyond its limits, putting love and care in designing new products and services for every kind of consumer.

"It is vital to recognise the importance that technology has played over the last couple of years, helping people reconnect with what they love especially during challenging times. Looking forward, it is clear that the constantly changing needs of customers will create unique opportunities for companies to explore new territories, developing new devices that are tailored for specific needs.



"In the spirit of honouring the latest tech developments and the progress they enable, OPPO is proud to be the headline partner for the highly anticipated TechRadar Choice Awards this year.

"Being one of the biggest events of its kind, the awards show will help shine a light on the most loved products and innovations of the year. As a headline partner, OPPO looks forward to celebrate these achievements with TechRadar this autumn."

