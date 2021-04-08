New Resident Evil Village gameplay to be shown at showcase next week

There's not long to wait until we can finally get our hands on Resident Evil Village, but if you want some Resi goodness to appease you until May then you're in luck, as Capcom is hosting another REShowcase next week.

Taking place on April 15 at 3pm PDT / 11pm BST / 6pm EDT (or April 16 at 8am AEST), the next REShowcase is set to unveil a new trailer and gameplay for the upcoming Resident Evil Village, along with "a few other surprises as well".

We're expecting Capcom will also share news of the (previously confirmed) new Resident Evil demo. Following its previous REShowcase in January, Capcom released a PS5-exclusive demo called Maiden, allowing PS5 players to try out a brief story-driven part of the game - taking place in Lady Dimitrescu's castle.

Capcom confirmed at the time that it would be releasing a second, more combat-focused demo, for all platforms in the "Spring", so we're expecting the showcase to bring news of when that will be available. It's likely the demo will be available straight after the showcase given that this second demo has reportedly been uploaded to PSN (via MP1st).

This demo will likely be available to those playing on all platforms that Resident Evil Village is confirmed for: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Stadia.

Prepare for another #REShowcase stream, with new Resident Evil Village gameplay 🏰💀Watch April 15 at 3:00pm Pacific Timehttps://t.co/C44WihyxQFhttps://t.co/758EE50S7t pic.twitter.com/SoO3jwmZEtApril 8, 2021 See more

How to watch REShowcase

As we've mentioned, the REShowcase will take place on April 15 and will be available to watch on Twitch and Youtube.

This is the second REShowcase to take place this year. The previous showcase took place in January and premiered a new trailer and gameplay for Resident Evil Village, information on pre-orders, announced the Maiden demo and seen the reveal of the game's multiplayer mode Re:Verse.

If you're a Resi fan then you're going to want to tune in for the upcoming showcase for all the latest on Resident Evil Village and how to get your hands on the new playable demo.