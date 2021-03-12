Nearly 250,000 UK households face an average £166 rise in their energy bills

New research by comparethemarket.com has revealed that almost 250,000 UK homes could see their energy bills increasing by an average of £166 at the end of March.

This is because 182 fixed energy tariffs are set to finish in the next few weeks and those on these will then be automatically moved on to their supplier’s pricier standard default tariffs. What's more, the UK’s energy suppliers could be set to collectively net upwards of £41m should their customers let their tariffs be rolled on.

However, these households can easily avoid these impending price hikes if they use an energy comparison service to find a cheaper tariff, while they still have time.

April will see further energy bill increases

In addition to this, those that do not switch before April also face an additional increase to their bills. This is because Ofgem, the energy regulator, recently announced that the default energy price cap will change from its current level of £1,042, to £1,138 – meaning a further price rise of £96.

The increase of £96 includes an additional £23 that the regulator has allowed suppliers to recuperate from unpaid bills from households that have experienced financial difficulty during the pandemic.

Peter Earl, head of energy at comparethemarket.com, offered his comments on the latest data and again stressed the importance of switching, particularly for those who may be struggling financially during the pandemic:

“Households that do not switch when their fixed tariff ends very often face a significant increase to their energy bills, as they will be automatically moved to their supplier’s higher priced standard tariffs.

“Added to this, the decision to increase the price cap will potentially add another £96 on average to the bills for those on standard tariffs from 1st April. If you are coming to the end of a fixed term period with your energy supplier, it’s the right time to take action and see if you can get a better deal by moving to another provider.

“The impact that the pandemic is having on many people’s finance is becoming particularly stark, and as our latest research shows, the price cap increase is likely to push a number of households, particularly those with children at home, further into financial difficulty.”

