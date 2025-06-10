SMBs are fretting about rising costs ahead of a difficult year
Rising costs are stressing SMBs, report warns
- UK SMBs are worried about rising costs, survey finds
- Cash flow challenges and global economic issues are also a concern
- Having more insight and control can be key, Intuit QuickBooks says
Small businesses are becoming increasingly worried that rising costs will lead to unwelcome pressure as they look to grow and prosper.
New research from accounting software giant Intuit QuickBooks claims over half (57%) of UK SMBs are predicting rising costs in coming months.
Of these, nearly two-thirds (64%) said they are concerned about the effect these increases will have on their business, with nearly half (47%) reporting cash flow challenges.
SMB worries
The data, contained in Intuit QuickBooks’ latest Quarterly Small Business Insights Survey, looks to highlight a number of challenges facing SMBs in the face of mounting financial and business pressure.
Just under half (42%) said they source from overseas, meaning they are more exposed to global cost pressures, and just over half (51%) say poor financial or resource management is holding their business back.
To help deal with the pressures, Intuit QuickBooks perhaps unsurprisingly recommends urgent adoption of smarter financial management processes. The findings highlight a stark need for better financial planning, and financial guidance to help businesses navigate ongoing headwinds.
“SMBs may not be able to control global markets, but they can control their finances and be better prepared for changes," noted Pauline Green, Head of International Compliance at Intuit.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
"In the face of rising costs, supply chain pressures, and economic uncertainty, robust financial planning procedures play a vital role in helping businesses stay on the front foot.”
You might also like
- Solve some worries with the best invoicing software
- We've also rounded up our pick of the best tax software around
- And these are the best expense tracker app choices we've found
Mike Moore is Deputy Editor at TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for nearly a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers and fellow Future title ITProPortal, and when he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.