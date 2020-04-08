Morrisons: online delivery slots, click-and-collect, and opening hours today

Morrisons has been hit hard by the huge surge in online food delivery orders. The supermarket's website was down for a period of time, and now the company has implemented a strict queuing system that plainly says whether slots are available or not. If you need to order food from Morrisons online, the best advice is to check back each day for new food delivery slots - but if you can, it would be better to visit a physical store.

Morrisons opening hours

Morrisons has introduced an NHS hour at all its stores at the beginning of every day, Monday to Saturday, from 07:00 to 08:00, and Sunday at 09:00. A Morrisons colleague will meet NHS staff at a clearly marked staff entrance to welcome workers with an NHS badge.

On April 3, Morrisons upped the contactless card limit from £30 to £45 in all stores. The company has also lifted buying restrictions on much-needed products so customers can contribute to food banks.

To stay up to date with your local store’s opening time, you can check Morrisons Store Finder page for more information.

Morrisons food delivery: keep checking for new slots

Morrisons' website clearly states whether any delivery slots are available each day, so you’re best checking back regularly. Customers have been advised not to call the supermarket’s contact centre as they can’t provide any slots, in case people were hoping to get one that way.



Gov.uk: Register for coronavirus support if you’re vulnerable

If you're an elderly or vulnerable customer, make sure you're registered on the Gov.uk list of clinically extremely vulnerable people. Morrrisons has said that it is using this register to prioritise its home delivery slots - so if you're eligible, you want to be on it. You can register yourself, or on behalf of someone else.



How to get a Morrisons delivery slot

Though Morrisons has continued to expand its grocery delivery service and improve its online capacity, delivery slots are hard to come by. Checking day-to-day is the best practice to follow, but Morrisons’ website clearly shows whether slots are available, so you won’t have to spend too much time searching at least.

Morrisons has also introduced food boxes, which contain a range of groceries and household essentials. The food boxes are delivered by DPD, and are a great alternative if you don’t mind Morrisons own brand food and want to stock up fast.

Like most retailers, Morrisons offers contactless delivery. Delivery drivers can no longer enter your home or hand over shopping bags on your doorsteps, and customers are advised to mention whether they are self-isolating in the delivery instructions of an online order.

Grocery delivery

Recipe box and meal delivery

Pizza delivery

Takeaway delivery

Alcohol delivery