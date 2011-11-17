Sky+ app for Android tablets announced

Sky+ app for Android will be similar to the iPad version

Sky has announced that an Android tablet version of its Sky+ app will launch next week, and that the service will be updated to allow series linking of remote record programmes.

The announcement means that two of the big holes in Sky's app and web functionality have been plugged, although the lack of Sky Go on Android has yet to be addressed.

To date, the popular Sky App and Sky listings on line have allowed remote record but not series link, limiting the effectiveness of the service.

However, Sky will update the web listings next week to ensure that this functionality is included, with the app change promised for December.

Perhaps more importantly, Sky will show some much-needed love to Android users, with a tablet version of the Sky+ app arriving next week and the phone version 'brought in line' with iOS versions.

WiP

"To a certain extent, all apps are a work in progress, and we're constantly listening to our customers to see how we can improve the experience yet further," blogged Sky director of product management Hilary Perchard.

"As a result, over the next month we'll be introducing some exciting new features as part of an update to the Sky+ app.

"These include adding Series Link for the first time on mobile, meaning that from next month Sky customers will be able to remote record entire series of programmes to their Sky+HD box via the app.

"In the meantime, Series Link will be available on sky.com from early next week for those who want to try it out.

"A separate Sky+ app update this week will also bring the design of the Android app in line with the iPhone and iPad, and includes a bespoke app for Android tablets, delivering a consistent Sky+ experience across all the devices on which the app is available."